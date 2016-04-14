TaskRabbit just promoted COO Stacy Brown-Philpot to CEO

Longtime TaskRabbit CEO Leah Busque has stepped down, paving the way for Brown-Philpot. Black women are severely underrepresented in Silicon Valley as a whole—let alone in the C-suite—which makes Brown-Philpot’s appointment that much more important.

Busque, who founded and led TaskRabbit for the past eight years, is now the company’s executive chairwoman. In a Medium post announcing the reshuffling, she said TaskRabbit was a “soon-to-be profitable business” and revealed that Q1 of this year was “our best quarter ever.” According to Re/code, the company has 50,000 workers (called “Taskers”), each of whom make $35 an hour on average.

Suffice to say, people are still using TaskRabbit.