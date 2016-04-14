advertisement
AthenaHealth acquires Arsenal Health, a scheduling service for docs

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

AthenaHealth, a Boston-based company that is known for its shockingly-decent electronic health record, has acquired a startup called Arsenal Health, which helps doctors better manage their crazy schedules. 

Arsenal Health has developed a machine-learning technology that works with doctors to predict their likely no-shows and cancellations. That helps doctors avoid those pesky gaps in the day, and it opens up new windows for patients to book last-minute appointments. The company claims its doctors make an additional $700 per-month on average. In true startup fashion, the founding team met at an MIT hackathon. 

This is AthenaHealth’s first acquisition of a startup in its accelerator program, called More Disruption Please.  The companies declined to disclose the terms of the transaction. 

