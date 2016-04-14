This is how close Kobe came to breaking Twitter last night

Last night was the perfect storm of basketball fanaticism, with retiring LA Laker star Kobe Bryant’s final game and the Golden State Warriors trying to break an NBA record with their 73rd win against the Memphis Grizzlies (they clobbered them, 125-104, of course). I don’t follow any sports teams (except for my beloved @NHLBruins) or athletes or reporters, but even I was aware of the excitement since fully 90% of the tweets in my feed were talking about the games.