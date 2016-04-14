advertisement
Another day, another vaguely sexist election hashtag

By Kathleen Davis1 minute Read

It seems like just last week that the hashtag #HillarySoQualified  was used to call Clinton unfit to be the next POTUS (and decried as sexist by her supporters). 

Now a comment from health care activist Dr. Paul Song at Sanders’s 27,000 person NYC rally last night has spurred another divisive (and more overtly sexist) trending hashtag: #DemocraticWhores which is being used pretty much as you’d expect. Sanders’s campaign has said it doesn’t stand by the comment.

While Song issued an apology on his own twitter 

All of this is made a little more awkward by the fact that Song’s wife journalist Lisa Ling has been a supporter of the Clinton Foundation.

