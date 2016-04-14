Hey students and teachers: Microsoft wants you to use Windows 10

For years, education was an important market for the tech business, but one which it often seemed to take for granted. Lately, though the industry’s behemoths have been catering to students and educators with functionality designed for them. Today, Microsoft announced that the upcoming Windows 10 Anniversary Update will include a bunch of school-oriented features , including tools for setting up and sharing devices as well as ones for administering tests.

The company is also introducing Microsoft Classroom, which involves a version of its OneNote note-taker optimized for educational collaboration. And in June, in plans to offer early access to Minecraft Education Edition, which is based on MinecraftEDU, a school-focused offshoot of Minecraft which it acquired in January.

If Microsoft seems especially eager to help schools make the most of its products, it’s probably in part because schools have multiple options these days when it comes to computing devices—including iPads, which also got a recent upgrade involving features tailored specifically for classroom use.