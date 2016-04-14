Microsoft sues the Justice Department over “unconstitutional” cloud searches

It’s not just Apple feuding with law enforcement. Microsoft filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department this morning, saying it’s unconstitutional to prevent tech companies from informing their customers that their cloud data has been searched by federal authorities. The company says that from September 2014 until March 2016, it received 5,624 demands for customer “information or data” from the government.
Per the complaint, filed in federal court in Seattle:
“Microsoft brings this case because its customers have a right to know when the government obtains a warrant to read their emails, and because Microsoft has a right to tell them. As Microsoft’s customers increasingly store their most private and sensitive information in the cloud, the government increasingly seeks (and obtains) secrecy orders.”
Here’s the lawsuit: