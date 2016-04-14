advertisement
Snapchat just surpassed Instagram as the social network du jour for teens

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Like acne and mood swings, it’s the ultimate sign of adolescence. Snapchat is now the most important social media platform for teens, according to a new survey released by investment bank Piper Jaffray.

