Donald Trump has found a loyal fan base on Reddit

“Donald Trump is taking over Reddit,” writes MSNBC reporter Benjy Sarlin in an article today, and that’s hardly an exaggeration. Sarlin dove deep into the nearly 100,000-member subreddit r/The_Donald and discovered a carefully crafted strategy for getting pro-Trump content onto Reddit’s front page. Their tactics are paying off: the group had nearly 52 million page views in March alone.

Sarlin interviewed the anonymous moderators of the group—one claims to be an early-20s law student—and learned that they, like Trump himself, know how to provoke people to get the attention they want. “It’s so systematic and so predictable and so easy,” the moderator said.

Read the full article here—it’s a fascinating look at how this election is playing out on Reddit.