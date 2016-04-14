Puppies have more legal protection in the U.S. than new mothers

Overall, the U.S. is taking better care of its pets than it is its human citizens. The latest example comes from data tallied by Movehub , which analyzed the states that have laws for puppy maternity care and compared that to current laws mandating human maternity leave.

25 states require that puppies be with their mothers for at least eight weeks before being sold. And only three states currently have laws requiring paid maternity leave. In 2018, that number will increase to four.

Here’s a graph so you can fully visualize this discrepancy: