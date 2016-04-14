Twitter and Facebook are acutely aware that all the youths are on Snapchat

But what’s more surprising is that some companies have listened to these requests—possibly to stay on the right side of Facebook’s algorithm. From The Information:

In March, another prominent U.S. media company received a carefully worded email from a Facebook employee who suggested the company stop using a Snapcode as its Facebook profile picture. The Facebook employee implied that people would be less likely to click on the company’s posts in News Feed if it didn’t do so, according to a copy of the email viewed by The Information. The company changed the logo.