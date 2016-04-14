Confirmed: Apple and FBI will testify before Congress on encryption again next week

The debate over encryption back doors is in full swing in Washington D.C. Apple and the FBI will again be testifying before Congress next Tuesday in a repeat performance of the March 1st hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

This time the two will face off before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight panel, along with other witnesses, a committee representative has confirmed to Fast Company. The person also confirmed that neither Tim Cook nor FBI director James Comey will testify.

The hearing comes just after two powerful senators–Diane Feinstein (R-Calif.) and Richard Burr (D-North Carolina)–have floated a new encryption bill that would require tech companies to provide encryption “back doors” to national security and law enforcement agencies.