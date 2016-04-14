From concussions to encryption: Apple hires the NFL’s top lobbyist for key role

Cynthia Hogan, who ran the league’s office in D.C. for two years, will quarterback Apple’s lobbying operation starting on April 29. The veteran strategist, who also worked as a counsel to Vice President Joe Biden, will play a key role at helping Apple in its continuing battle with the Justice Department over getting access to data on iPhones, reports Politico. Her hire is just the latest sign of Apple’s growing clout in Washington, where it spent $4.4 million last year to lobby on issues ranging from cybersecurity to patent reform.