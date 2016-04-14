Gilt founder Alexis Maybank’s new shopping app is what Instagram should be

One of Instagram’s pain points is that you can’t easily buy the items showcased by bloggers and brands on the platform. Post-Gilt , Maybank is taking a stab at bridging this gap with Project September, an app through which shoppers can upload and view photos—and directly purchase pictured items.

“Whenever I saw an item I liked on a friend’s social media feed, it would take me ages to locate it at a store where I could buy it,” Maybank told Fast Company’s Liz Segran. “I wanted to create a platform where you could see a product you liked in a photo, then tap it to buy it on the spot.”

