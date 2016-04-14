The environmental damage caused by fracking is even worse than we thought

It goes way beyond faucets on fire . The true impact of fracking on the water, land, climate, and human health is detailed in “Fracking By the Numbers,” a new report from Environment America Research & Policy Center. At least 137,000 fracking wells have been drilled or permitted in more than 20 states since 2005. Here are some of the lowlights:

• An estimated 10 percent of chemicals used in fracking fluid are known to be toxic to humans or aquatic life.

• There have been at least 260 instances of private well contamination from fracking operations since 2005.

• Methane leaks from fracking caused at least as much climate pollution as 22 coal plants.

• And then there’s the fact that Oklahoma now has an earthquake every day.