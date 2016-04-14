Taco Bell’s social media team is a Quesalupa-monitoring machine

Your tweets to Taco Bell don’t just sail into the void. According to Bloomberg, the 15-person team assigned to monitor customer comments on social media are keeping a steady eye on responses to the new Quesalupa, the cheesy new menu item that Fast Company described as “a sort of south-of-the-border take on stuffed-crust pizza.”
If a Quesalupa is found wanting (i.e., customers don’t see the highly touted “Cheese Pull” effect), the head honchos at Taco Bell will place a call to the offending store to reeducate them on the finer points of preparing the meal: Fry the shell for 90 seconds and serve the Quesalupa within 15 minutes.