Uber is rolling into Indonesia with motorbikes

As Uber continues making its way across Asia, the company is expanding UberMOTO (which is now being called UberMOTOR), the motorcycle ride-hailing service that was introduced in Thailand two months ago. The service has since launched in India, as well.

Uber is, of course, late to the game—traveling by motorbike is one of the best ways to get around congested cities—and already faces homegrown competitors like Grab and Go-Jek. But no matter: UberMOTOR’s fares are lower, and surely Uber will slash prices as needed.