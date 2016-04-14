advertisement
In case you missed it

• Health tech startup Theranos, which is mired in controversy over the accuracy of its one-drop blood tests, downplayed a WSJ report that its founder Elizabeth Holmes could be banned from the business by federal regulators, calling the threat “hypothetical.”

• A chip implanted in the brain of a paralyzed man has allowed him to regain control of his right hand in a major medical breakthrough.

• A source tells CBS News that the FBI has yet to find anything important on the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwan Farook.

• Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, will not be charged with battery after an altercation with former Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields, NPR reports.

