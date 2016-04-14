Fingerprint recognition could soon come to many more devices besides smartphones

In 2018 fingerprint recognition sensors could see 500 million units shipped worldwide, reports Reuters. That forecast comes from Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards, a company that specializes in making the biometric authentication sensors for clients worldwide. Beyond 2018, the firm predicts that fingerprint readers, which were first popularized by Apple’s Touch ID way back in the iPhone 5s, could make the leap from smartphones to numerous other devices including cars (where they would replace keys), credit and debit cards (replacing the need for a PIN), and even identity documents such as driver’s licenses and passports (so the holder could verify that he is the actual owner of the document).