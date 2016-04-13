Execs from Microsoft and Uber are joining Obama’s new cybersecurity commission

The Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity was set up after high-profile cyberattacks on businesses and government in 2015, reports Reuters. The aim of the commission is to identify areas in which the government and private sector can increase its defenses against cybersecurity threats. The commission will be co-chaired by the former CEO of IBM and its members include the CEO of MasterCard, the corporate VP of Microsoft Research, the chief security officer of Uber, the former director of the National Security Agency, as well as other security experts and academics. The high-level group will make long-term cybersecurity recommendations by the end of the year.