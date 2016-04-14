The FBI hasn’t yet found anything useful on the San Bernardino iPhone

N o evidence of any importance has been gleaned from Syed Rizwan Farook’s iPhone since the FBI was able to unlock it late last month, a law enforcement source tells CBS News. However, the source states that the FBI is not done analyzing all the information on the iPhone, so there is the possibility that they could still find information about the shooting or other terrorist connections or plots.

The news will be ammunition to detractors who said the FBI went too far in its very public battle with Apple in which it sought to uphold a court order compelling the company to create a backdoor into iOS for the government to use. The agency dropped its case against Apple after it managed to hack its way into the iPhone, but it still has not revealed the exact method it used to gain access to the device.