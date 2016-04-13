advertisement
Today in celebrity Twitter: Jack Dorsey, Azealia Banks, and magic beard hair

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Azealia Banks, rapper and pot-stirrer extraordinaire, is allegedly in possession of Jack Dorsey’s beard hair. In a string of, uh, inspired tweets today, Banks explained that she struck a deal with Dorsey last year that involved locks of his hair: 

Banks made good on her promise in a tweet last March. The self-proclaimed witch also claims to have made this amulet for Dorsey:

Hm. If this transaction did in fact take place—which it must have, since Banks’s spirit animal is purveyor of truth Kanye West—it certainly hasn’t helped Twitter. Watch your back, Jack. 

