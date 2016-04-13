Today in celebrity Twitter: Jack Dorsey, Azealia Banks, and magic beard hair

Azealia Banks, rapper and pot-stirrer extraordinaire , is allegedly in possession of Jack Dorsey’s beard hair. In a string of, uh, inspired tweets today, Banks explained that she struck a deal with Dorsey last year that involved locks of his hair:

Jack Dorsey asked me to tweet about his cash app and in exchange he was supposed to tweet about my mixtape. he never did. — AZEALIABANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) April 13, 2016

he also sent me his hair in an envelope because i was supposed to make him an amulet for protection. — AZEALIABANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) April 13, 2016

Banks made good on her promise in a tweet last March. The self-proclaimed witch also claims to have made this amulet for Dorsey:

Look at how hard I worked to keep Dorsey Safe! Lots of care and energy went into this !!!!! pic.twitter.com/aLhbx4rGlY — AZEALIABANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) April 13, 2016

Hm. If this transaction did in fact take place—which it must have, since Banks’s spirit animal is purveyor of truth Kanye West—it certainly hasn’t helped Twitter. Watch your back, Jack.