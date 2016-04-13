Facebook wants people in remote areas to have better access to Facebook

At its F8 conference today , Facebook unveiled terrestrial connectivity technology to complement its Internet-peddling Aquila drone. As engineering VP Jay Parikh explained, Facebook’s new ARIES tech will make extending Internet connectivity (read: access to Facebook) in rural areas faster and cheaper, by packing together arrays of 96 antennas.

Facebook hopes to offer similar improvements in urban regions with Terragraph, a low-cost, gigabit speed system of nodes that can be installed in cities. Terragraph will debut through a pilot program in San Jose this fall.

Reporting by Daniel Terdiman. For more F8 News, go to our live blog.