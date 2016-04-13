advertisement
Facebook wants people in remote areas to have better access to Facebook

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

At its F8 conference today, Facebook unveiled terrestrial connectivity technology to complement its Internet-peddling Aquila drone. As engineering VP Jay Parikh explained, Facebook’s new ARIES tech will make extending Internet connectivity (read: access to Facebook) in rural areas faster and cheaper, by packing together arrays of 96 antennas. 

Facebook hopes to offer similar improvements in urban regions with Terragraph, a low-cost, gigabit speed system of nodes that can be installed in cities. Terragraph will debut through a pilot program in San Jose this fall.

Reporting by Daniel Terdiman. For more F8 News, go to our live blog.                           

