Here are the top reasons people aren’t buying an Apple Watch

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Price, price, price. That’s the overwhelming answer given when people were recently asked why they’re not snapping up the wearable. Of the 2,578 surveyed by advertising tech firm Fluent, 197 said they owned an Apple Watch, about the same number (8%) owned another smartwatch, while 85% didn’t own a smartwatch at all.

