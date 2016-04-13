advertisement
Snapchat’s new emojis stick onto moving objects in videos

By Claire Dodson1 minute Read

The snappy photo and video sharing app has continued its storied tradition of providing features its users would probably never think of (see: rainbows spewing out of the mouth). The latest Snapchat feature is for Android, The Verge reports, and allows users to “stick” emojis to things that move in videos. Go forth and attach little flower emojis to your cat!

