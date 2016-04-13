advertisement
The best and worst jobs of 2016

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

You think your job is bad? At least you’re not a newspaper reporter or a pest control worker (I hope). CareerCast has released its 2016 rankings of the best and worst jobs, based on income, working environment, employment growth outlook, and on-the-job stress. And the best job? You’re in luck, geeks. It’s data scientist.

