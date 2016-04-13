Email killer Slack is becoming more like email

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield recently told The Verge‘s Walt Mossberg that Slack is testing out a message threading feature—which sounds a whole lot like email, the very thing that Slack sought to replace.
This sounds good in theory: Threading could make it easier to follow conversations in Slack when multiple topics are being discussed at the same time (which, as you know if you use Slack, happens too often). But isn’t that why Slack introduced group DMs? It’s difficult enough to keep track of Slack messages as is—and threaded messages likely won’t change that, once they get buried by other messages.