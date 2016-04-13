San Francisco’s box apartment ruled a fire hazard

Sorry, box man: you’ve been evicted. Peter Berkowitz’s truly tiny San Francisco apartment—literally a wooden box in his friend’s living room, for which he paid $400 per month—has been deemed illegal by city inspectors, who say the enclosed, flammable space is a fire code violation.
Berkowitz hasn’t given up on his quest to find affordable housing in San Francisco, where median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $3,590. “I’m 100% concerned with doing this legally,” he told The Guardian. [Photo: Peter Berkowitz via The Guardian]