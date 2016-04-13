Sprint aired, then pulled, an ad calling T-Mobile service “ghetto”

In an ad, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure asks a white, female Sprint customer to describe T-Mobile service, to which she replied, bouncily, “Ghetto! That sounds, like, terrible; oh my God! I don’t know . . .” See the magic moment for yourself:

Then, to make matters worse, Claure proudly tweeted out the ghetto ad yesterday, and was soon getting pounded with criticism. Sprint then pulled the ad. And for the record, T-Mobile recently surpassed Sprint in national network speed in Root Metrics’ most recent tests, leaving Sprint dead last behind T-Mo, AT&T, and Verizon.