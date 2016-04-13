In case you missed it

• Some 36,000 Verizon workers are on strike in protest of proposed benefits cuts and policy changes. The strike could result in poor customer service for Verizon users, as the company has only trained about 10,000 replacement workers , the New York Times reports.

• The FBI cracked the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone after hired hackers discovered a previously unknown security hole in the phone’s software. The Washington Post reports that investigators paid the cybersecurity researchers a one-time flat fee for their services.

• North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory rolled back some of the anti-LGBT policies enacted by recent legislation, but the executive order doesn’t reverse the law preventing transgender people from using the bathrooms of their choice. McCrory’s action is in response to fierce backlash against the bill, which includes PayPal canceling its plans for a new global headquarters in the state.