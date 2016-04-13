Verizon strike may impact service quality for some FiOS customers

As about 36,000 Verizon workers go strike this morning, some of the telecom giant’s wireline customers (landline, high-speed Internet, and television services) can “reasonably expect a deterioration in customer service quality,” reports the New York Times. Customers who lose their cable or Internet could face weeks-long delays to reconnect and new FiOS subscribers could face even longer waits, notes Patch. And Verizon says it has only trained up to 10,000 people to replace the workers on strike, many of whom have years of experience.