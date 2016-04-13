Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff takes pay cut

The company’s latest proxy statement revealed that its CEO took a 16% pay cut last year, reports Fortune. For its fiscal 2016 year Benioff earned $33.4 million, which included a base salary of $1.55 million and an additional bonus of $3.1 million. The rest was made up of restricted stock grants. Though $33.4 million is nothing to sneeze at, it’s still 16% less than his total package for fiscal 2015.