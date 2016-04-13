Half a billion identities were compromised online last year

And that’s not all the bad news, either. A new report from Symantec shows just how dire the security situation has become on the web. In 2015, the amount of malware online rose 36% to over 430 million individual pieces of malicious code. Zero-day vulnerabilities, security flaws in software that are discovered by hackers before the companies have a chance to fix them, numbered 54, up 125% from the year before. 75% of all websites were found to have unpatched vulnerabilities, putting visitor data at risk. Ransomware, where a hacker encrypts a user’s files on their computer and doesn’t unlock them until a ransom is paid, increased 35%. Spear-phishing campaigns that targeted employees in hopes of gaining access to corporate systems increased 55%. And there were over 100 million fake technical support call scams.