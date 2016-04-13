Google Calendar wants to help you stop procrastinating

Almost a year ago, Google acquired Timeful , a startup that used artificial intelligence to help you find time for personal goals. At the time, it said it planned to incorporate Timeful-like features into Google apps in the future.

Looks like that time is now: Calendar, in its Android and iOS app forms, is getting Goals , a tool which lets you specify something you’d like to accomplish and the frequency with which you want to do it. The app will then find time in your schedule. And later, if you need to defer goal time or pencil in a conflicting obligation, the app will reschedule for you.

As you use Goals, Google says, it gets smarter about your habits and does a better and better job of wrangling your schedule. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I think I’ll go off and see if it can help me finally get to the gym three times a week.