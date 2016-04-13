ESPN to broadcast drone racing championships

And now drone racing.

ESPN, which broadcasts all three of America’s largest professional sports, has signed a multi-year deal to broadcast the 2016 U.S. National Drone Racing Championships, to be held in New York in August, as well as the 2016 World Drone Racing Championships, which will be held in October.

Both events will be shown on ESPN3, and are being produced by the International Drone Racing Association, U.S.-based organization that’s been one of a small group of pioneering companies behind the nascent sport.

In drone racing, pilots fly small multi-rotor aircraft at high speeds around a racetrack. Pilots see their drones’ progress via live video feeds from cameras mounted on the front. ESPN’s viewers will be able to see those same feeds.

There are a number of other drone racing leagues currently getting off the ground, including the aptly named Drone Racing League.