advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Now you can get medical information via Facebook Messenger

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Ever wondered why you couldn’t engage with a doctor on the sites you actually use? Well, now you can. HealthTap, a startup that offers video consultations with thousands of doctors, is soon to integrate with Facebook Messenger. The service will be available by the end of the day, according to a spokeswoman.

Just type in your question, and a doctor will respond with some information within seconds. They won’t diagnose you, offer medical advice, or write you a prescription, though. Go to Facebook.com/healthtap and hit “Message” to try it out. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life