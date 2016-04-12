Now you can get medical information via Facebook Messenger

Ever wondered why you couldn’t engage with a doctor on the sites you actually use? Well, now you can. HealthTap, a startup that offers video consultations with thousands of doctors, is soon to integrate with Facebook Messenger. The service will be available by the end of the day, according to a spokeswoman.
Just type in your question, and a doctor will respond with some information within seconds. They won’t diagnose you, offer medical advice, or write you a prescription, though. Go to Facebook.com/healthtap and hit “Message” to try it out.