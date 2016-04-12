Think the gender pay gap is bad? It’s even worse in NYC

Women in New York City (which still ranks as the most expensive city in the U.S.) are experience an even greater gender-based wage gap than women in the rest of the U.S. This according to a report released today by NYC Public Advocate Letitia James.

You may notice that government workers in the city have the biggest disparity. Which explains why the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1180 filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charge against the City of New York’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services alleging violation of federal laws which protect against gender based discrimination in employment in 2013

Last year the EEOC made a formal finding of “reasonable cause” that the City had violated the Equal Pay Act and Title VII. But according to this report the city has “apparently rejected the attempt at conciliation.”