Facebook opens its Bot Engine AI to developers

Now the company is making the same AI technology available to developers in an API called Bot Engine, which will work in conjunction with the new Send/Receive API announced earlier. Developers will use the Bot Engine API to build an extra layer of intelligence and verbal communication into Messenger bots.

The developers, Marcus explained, will load sample conversation into their bot, and using the conversational AI the bot will begin to understand similar conversations. The bots, he said, will learn over time and become more communicative and useful. Facebook says its Messenger platform now has 900 million active users every month.