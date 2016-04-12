Facebook wants to turn your glasses into augmented reality gadgets

For one thing, the headsets are going to get a lot less dorky-looking, Zuckerberg said at the F8 developer conference today in San Francisco . The Facebook CEO said that the bulky headsets made by Facebook’s Oculus, HTC, and others will start morphing into something that looks more like regular glasses. Facebook bought Oculus VR for $2 billion in 2014 to jumpstart its VR play.

Facebook says it’s now creating all kinds of VR experiences and users will have to change their frame of reference to fully understand them. For instance, Zuckerberg said, the experience of watching television might be recreated in virtual space by an app that costs a dollar. A photograph might be sized up by the user grabbing it in virtual space and stretching it. Above all, Zuckerberg believes that the social experience will evolve into a scene where friends spend time with each other inside a virtual social space.

