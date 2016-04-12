advertisement
To show off Facebook Live Video, Zuck unleashes a drone

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

To introduce Facebook’s new Live Video app, Mark Zuckerberg had a DJI Phantom 4 drone fly around the room live-streaming the crowd during his packed keynote at the F8 conference this morning.

“We found that Live takes the pressure off finding that perfect photo or video,” he continued, saying that the live video tab will become a go-to destination to see what friends, family or celebrities are posting. He added that Live Video already has ten times the comments as on regular video.

Check out our F8 live blog for all the latest updates.

