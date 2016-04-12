To show off Facebook Live Video, Zuck unleashes a drone

To introduce Facebook’s new Live Video app, Mark Zuckerberg had a DJI Phantom 4 drone fly around the room live-streaming the crowd during his packed keynote at the F8 conference this morning.

“We found that Live takes the pressure off finding that perfect photo or video,” he continued, saying that the live video tab will become a go-to destination to see what friends, family or celebrities are posting. He added that Live Video already has ten times the comments as on regular video.

Zuckerberg is showing off a drone that can fly around and stream live Facebook video pic.twitter.com/VwmkagT4th — Damon Beres (@dlberes) April 12, 2016

