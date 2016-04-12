Zuck zings Trump: “I hear fearful voices calling for building walls”

Facebook’s chief opened the company’s F8 developer conference with a thinly-veiled verbal attack against the exclusionary and isolationist attitudes of Donald Trump and other GOP candidates.

“As I look around,” Zuck said, “I’m starting to see people and nations, looking inward….I hear fearful voices calling for building walls,” Zuckerberg said, clearly referencing Trump and his planned wall on the border with Mexico.

“It takes courage to choose hope over fear,” Zuck said.

He continued: “If the world starts to turn inward, then our group will have to start working harder to bring people together,” he said, in a riff on his familiar “connecting people” mantra. “Instead of building walls we can help people build bridges . . . we do it one innovation at a time.”

