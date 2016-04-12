Apple and Google better get ready for the coming bot wars

Facebook’s expected launch of a chatbot store at the F8 conference today could be the third frontal assault in the intense battle to dominate this space. It would join Microsoft and Amazon, who already announced their bot platforms, as a competitor in this new arms race. And Apple and Google are the companies that have the most to lose if “an ecosystem of bots could replace the functionality of today’s apps,” writes the Washington Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin. She notes that the current bot moment is similar to the adolescence of the app economy in 2009, when apps weren’t taken seriously, before becoming a $50 billion economy today.