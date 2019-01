We’re getting ready to begin our live coverage of Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address at the Facebook F8 developers conference. Fast Company senior editor Harry McCracken is badged and ready to blog:

Facebook put my Facebook portrait on my F8 badge. I’m most likely the only person here with a Minnie Mouse one. pic.twitter.com/kOgbEtO1Sd — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) April 12, 2016

Follow our liveblog for updates and analysis about what’s next for Facebook.