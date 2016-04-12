Don’t be a woman on the Internet, if you can help it

The Guardian analyzed 70 million comments left on its site since 2006 and found that, of the 10 most abused writers, eight are women, and the two men are black. The data confirms what most women and under-represented racial minorities in media have known for a long time: Online abuse and dismissive trolling are not evenly distributed.
Most people, however, don’t have the experience to the extent of those top-harassed journalists at the Guardian, which the story profiles. “Imagine going to work every day,” said one writer, Jessica Valenti, “and walking through a gauntlet of 100 people saying ‘You’re stupid’, ‘You’re terrible’, ‘You suck’, ‘I can’t believe you get paid for this’. It’s a terrible way to go to work.”