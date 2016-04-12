Hundreds arrested at U.S. Capitol (protesters, not Congress)

Congress may not be able to get much of anything done these days, but there’s a lot of action happening right outside the Capitol building this week. On Monday, about 400 demonstrators were arrested in a mass sit-in to protest campaign finance laws, corrupt elections, and the growing influence of money in politics. They plan to continue the sit-in all week, promising many more arrests–the most in a generation, they hope, because that’s what will be required to make any change on this difficult issue. Read more about the goals of the protest in a profile that Co.Exist did of the organizers in March.