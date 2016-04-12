Prepare for the Trump era with this radiation-detecting app

The Republican presidential frontrunner promises to be both “aggressive” and “unpredictable” in his foreign policy, so we’ve got lots of intrigue to look forward to. If events spin out of control and things get really bad, you might need the Ray Detect app. It uses your iPhone camera sensor to detect both gamma rays or X-rays! You can even monitor your rads on your Apple Watch.
“The app…helps the users to keep records of the results and share them to protect family and friends.” Happy 2017! And if you think I have a dark sense of humor, well, so do these app makers. When the app detects dangerous radiation levels, the screen reads: “Put on your running shoes.” (Image: James Vaughan)