The gender wage gap costs New York women billions every year

According to a new study from the National Partnership for Women & Families published today women in New York make 87 cents for every dollar paid to men, which ends up costing women nearly $20 billion every year.

The problem is widespread: Women clock yearly wages that are less than their male counterparts in 80% of New York’s congressional districts. The gap is even wider for African-American women in New York (66 cents for every dollar the average white man makes), and Latinas getting only 56 cents of that.

And, of course, this wage gap is not relegated merely to New York. The national average wage gap between men and women is 79 cents.