Samsung’s mid-century Serif TV design is not ugly

There were a lot of mixed opinions when the Serif, designed by the French design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, appeared last year. A few people even called it ugly. I saw the thing up close at Samsung’s 837 Space in NYC today, and the thing is definitely not ugly. It’s simply designed, and tech writers often don’t know how to write about design. Pardon Samsung.
To my eye the Serif looks like a mid-century design that would fit nicely in a room with a turquoise living room chair with pointy legs. The TV comes in three sizes (24, 32, and 40 inches). For now it’s available only in Europe.