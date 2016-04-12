Redditors say that Axe stole the idea for that Muggsy Bogues commercial

That new shower gel ad starring the pint-sized basketball legend might seem familiar to the 6 million readers of the subreddit r/showerthoughts. Redditors claim that the commercial’s intro–”When you’re criticized for being short, they’re really just saying the worst thing about you is that there isn’t more of you”–is exactly the same as a line in a post on r/showerthoughts that was published seven months before the ad first aired, reports The Next Web. Now, a second ad for the same shower gel also seems to borrow from a subreddit, reports Ad Week. Axe has not commented on the allegations.