In case you missed it

• Tesla recalled 2,700 of its Model X electric SUVs after European safety tests found the backs of the third row of seats might fold forward in a crash .

• Global personal computer shipments are down again this year, according to first-quarter data released by Gartner. HP, Lenovo, and Dell all saw declines in unit shipments, while Apple and Asus saw small upticks.

• Tuesday is day one of Facebook’s two-day F8 developers conference. Sign up for our live coverage of Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address, set for today at 1 p.m. ET.