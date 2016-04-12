This bio-solar panel generates clean energy from bacteria

The biological-solar panel was created by a team of researchers who combined nine individual bio-solar cells into one, reports Phsy.org. Each individual cell contains cyanobacteria, a common bacterium found in most places on earth, including the oceans. Cyanobacteria differs from other types of bacteria in that they are capable of photosynthesis. When the cyanobacteria-lined bio-solar cells were arranged into a stackable bio-solar panel, the panel was able to generate clean and sustainable electricity thanks to the respiratory and photosynthetic activities of the cyanobacteria.