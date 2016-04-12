This bio-solar panel generates clean energy from bacteria

The biological-solar panel was created by a team of researchers who combined nine individual bio-solar cells into one, reports Phsy.org. Each individual cell contains cyanobacteria, a common bacterium found in most places on earth, including the oceans. Cyanobacteria differs from other types of bacteria in that they are capable of photosynthesis. When the cyanobacteria-lined bio-solar cells were arranged into a stackable bio-solar panel, the panel was able to generate clean and sustainable electricity thanks to the respiratory and photosynthetic activities of the cyanobacteria.
“Once a functional bio-solar panel becomes available, it could become a permanent power source for supplying long-term power for small, wireless telemetry systems as well as wireless sensors used at remote sites where frequent battery replacement is impractical,” said Seokheun “Sean” Choi, one of the researchers on the project.
Image: Seokheun “Sean” Choi